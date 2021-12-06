HAL graduate and diploma apprentices selection 2022 begins, check details here

New Delhi: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), accessories division, Lucknow has begun the applications process to recruit graduate and diploma apprentices from December 4, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in till December 18, 2021.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for graduate apprenticeship should have a BE degree or BTech in mechanical, electrical, civil and computer science and IT engineering branches with the passing year being 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Candidates applying for diploma apprenticeship need to have diploma in mechanical, electrical, electronics, civil, instrumentation, computer science/ IT engineering and modern office management and secretarial practice with the passing year 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Age limit: The upper age limit for the candidate applying for the apprenticeship is 26 years

Click Here For Official Notification

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit of consolidated marks percentage in BTech and Diploma.

It is pertinent to note that, candidates who are appearing for the final exams or awaiting results are not eligible for the apprenticeship.

Live TV