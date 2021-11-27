IAF AFCAT 2022: Registration for over 300 posts begins on Dec 1, check details here

New Delhi: The Indian Air force has released the notification for the registration process for IAF Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022. The application process will begin on December 1, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site: afcat.cdac.in. till December 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 317 posts in the organisation.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate for the flying branch is between 20 to 24 years and for Ground Duty branches is between 20 to 26 years. For other eligibility criteria like educational qualification, candidates can check through the Detailed Notification.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Application Fee

Candidates registering for AFCAT will have to pay ₹250/- as an examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry are exempted from the application fee.

For IAF AFCAT 2022 entry CBT mode exam will be conducted at various centres in the country.

The training will commence in the first week of January 2023 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal.

