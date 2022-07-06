IB Recruitment 2022: Notification released for over 700 posts at mha.gov.in- check eligibility criteria and other details
IB Recruitment 2022: The application process will be done in offline mode, candidates can check the IB recruitment notification, application details, and other information here.
- The IB recruitment notification 2022 is now available for over 700 vacancies
- The last date to apply is within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement
- The application process will take place offline
IB Recruitment 2022: The IB recruitment notification 2022 is now available for over 700 vacancies. IB Recruitment 2022 is currently accepting applications for Group B and Group C positions such as Security Assistant, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, and others. The last date to apply is within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
According to the IB recruitment notification, candidates selected for this recruitment drive will be placed on deputation. The application process will take place offline; candidates can find more information on the official website, mha.gov.in. ALSO READ: UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Soon: NET Admit card likely to be out TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- check time and more details here
IB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- ACIO-I/ Exe: 70 posts
- ACIO-II/ Exe: 350 posts
- JIO-I/ Exe: 50 posts
- JIO-II/ Exe: 100 posts
- SA/ Exe: 100 posts
- JIO-I/MT: 20 posts
- JIO-II/MT: 35 posts
- SA/MT: 20 posts
- Halwai-cum-Cook: 9 posts
- Caretaker: 5 posts
- JIO-II/Tech: 7 posts
IB Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Officers in Central Police Organizations, State Police Organizations, or the Defense Forces:
(a) (i) Holding an analogous post on a regular basis in the parent cadre or department
(ii) Two years' service in the grade rendered after appointment in level 7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre or department
(b) Possessing the following educational qualifications and experience
(i) Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university or equivalent in the parent cadre or department
(ii) Two years of security or intelligence experience
Candidates can check the official notification for more details
IB Recruitment 2022, download the official notification here
IB Vacancies 2022: Where to apply
Candidates who have completed the 3-year cooling-off period since their last deputation and have not previously undergone more than one deputation may be forwarded with the following documents to the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-11002.
IB Recruitment 2022, here’s the direct link to apply
IB Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale
- Executive/Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I: (level 8 of the pay matrix Rs. 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC)
- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: pay scale level 7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400).
- Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: level 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) in the 7th CPC pay matrix
- Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs.21,700 - 69,100) in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.
- Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport): Rs. 25500-81100, according to the 7th CPC pay matrix (Rs. 5200-20200 with grade pay of Rs. 2800 as per pre-revised scales of 6th CPC)
