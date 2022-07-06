IB Recruitment 2022: The IB recruitment notification 2022 is now available for over 700 vacancies. IB Recruitment 2022 is currently accepting applications for Group B and Group C positions such as Security Assistant, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, and others. The last date to apply is within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.

According to the IB recruitment notification, candidates selected for this recruitment drive will be placed on deputation. The application process will take place offline; candidates can find more information on the official website, mha.gov.in. ALSO READ: UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Soon: NET Admit card likely to be out TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- check time and more details here

IB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

ACIO-I/ Exe: 70 posts

ACIO-II/ Exe: 350 posts

JIO-I/ Exe: 50 posts

JIO-II/ Exe: 100 posts

SA/ Exe: 100 posts

JIO-I/MT: 20 posts

JIO-II/MT: 35 posts

SA/MT: 20 posts

Halwai-cum-Cook: 9 posts

Caretaker: 5 posts

JIO-II/Tech: 7 posts

IB Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Officers in Central Police Organizations, State Police Organizations, or the Defense Forces:

(a) (i) Holding an analogous post on a regular basis in the parent cadre or department

(ii) Two years' service in the grade rendered after appointment in level 7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre or department

(b) Possessing the following educational qualifications and experience

(i) Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university or equivalent in the parent cadre or department

(ii) Two years of security or intelligence experience

Candidates can check the official notification for more details

IB Vacancies 2022: Where to apply

Candidates who have completed the 3-year cooling-off period since their last deputation and have not previously undergone more than one deputation may be forwarded with the following documents to the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-11002.

IB Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale