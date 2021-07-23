IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Application for various vacancies open on July 24, check details

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for several posts including Junior Technician, Staff Nurse and Junior Assistant. The application process will commence on July 24.

The recruitment drive will fill 92 vacancies in the public technical university. The online application process will last till 5:30 pm on August 23.

Vacancy details:

Junior Assistant-30

Junior Technician-34

Junior Technician (Maintenance)-6

Staff Nurse-3

Assistant Security Officer-3

Junior Superintendent-10

Junior Engineer-1

Junior Technician (Telephones)-1

Junior Library Technician-4

Age limit:

The age limit of candidates applying for staff nurse, Assistant Security Officer, Junior Superintendent, and Junior Engineer posts is 32 years. Whereas for the posts of Junior Assistant, Junior Technician ( Maintenance ), Junior Technician ( Telephones ) and Junior Library Technician, the age limit is 27 years.

How to apply:

Candidates can apply through the official website IIT Madras Recruitment at https://recruit.iitm.ac.in. For more details, candidates should read the official notification.

Application fee:

Candidates have to pay Rs 300 as application fee. However, candidates from the SC/ST/PwD/ category as well as women candidates are not required to pay the application fee.

Live TV