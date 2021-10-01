India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 266 Gramin Dak Sevak posts on appost.in, details here

New Delhi: The India Post has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post. The Jammu and Kashmir postal circle has invited applications for over 266 vacancies in the organisations. It may be noted that the application process began on September 30.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive online through the official website of India post- appost.in. The candidates need to note that the last date to apply is October 29, 2021.

India Post GDS recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Applications are invited to fill 266 vacancies for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak, Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

India Post GDS recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as of September 30.

India Post GDS recruitment 2021: Application fee

As per the notice, the candidates elonging to the UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man category have to pay a fee of Rs.100 to apply for the position, whereas all female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST candidates, and all PwD candidates are exempted from it. Candidates can pay the application fee through both online mode and offline mode.

India Post GDS recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of India Post- appost.in

Step 2. On the homepage, register yourself

Step 3. Pay the application fee levied

Step 4. Fill the application form with the required details, upload your documents and click on submit

Step 5. Download the form and keep the hard copy for future use

