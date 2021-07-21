India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 2000 posts, check eligibility and other details here

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications for filling vacancies at the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) positions. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 2,357 posts at West Bengal Postal Circle. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in.

The applications have been invited for several posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who have passed Class 10 Secondary School Examination certificates with passing marks in Mathematics, local language Bengali, and English from any recognised Board of School Education in India by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India are eligible to apply. The candidate must have studied the native language at least till Class 9.

Salary:

TRCA for at least 4 hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab - ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 10,000 BPM – Rs 12,000

TRCA for at least five hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab - ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 12,000 BPM – Rs 14,500

Age limit:

Aspirants should be between 18 to 40 years old (age rest for the reserved class as per government norm and there will no age rest for EWS Category)

Application fees:

The application fee for OC/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-men category is Rs 100, whereas all female/trans-woman candidates do not have to pay the application fee.

