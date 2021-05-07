India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Applications for 4,368 posts out, check eligibility, pay scale here

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications for 4,368 vacancies for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Maharashtra and Bihar postal circles.

The application process, which commenced on April 27, will last till May 26.

1940 vacancies have been released for Bihar postal circle, while 2428 vacancies are for the Maharashtra circle. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites- indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline- for the posts of branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster, and dak sevaks.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have passed Class 10, with Maths, the local language, and English as subjects. They should also have studied the local language of the circle they have applied for. While basic knowledge of computers is also must.

Eligible candidates will be asked to produce a basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer training institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.

Candidates should be in the age group 18 to 40 years as of 27.04.2021. Age relaxation will be applicable to the reserved category candidates.

Selection Criteria:

Selection will be done as per the automatically generated merit list following the rules based on the candidates' online submitted applications.

Pay Scale:

The pay scale or Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) for the Branch Post Master post is Rs 12,000 - 14,500. The Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak will have the TRCA between Rs 10,000 -12,000.