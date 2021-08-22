India Post Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 2,357 vacancies, details here

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications for 2,357 posts in the West Bengal circle of the Department. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the West Bengal GDS Recruitment through the official website of India Post- indiapost.gov.in.

The applicants need to note that the last day to apply for this recruitment drive is today (August 22, 2021).

India Post Recruitment 2021: Post details

Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Gramin Dak Sevaks.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

The Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 drive is being conducted for 2,357 posts

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts is 18 and 40 years respectively as on July 20, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

(i) Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects).

(ii) Compulsory knowledge of the local language and the candidate should have studied it at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

For more details and to read the complete notification the candidates can click here.

