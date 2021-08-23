India Post Recruitment 2021: Over 4000 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak announced for Uttar Pradesh circle, check important dates, eligibility here

Lucknow: India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks for Uttar Pradesh circle. Over 4000 vacancies have been notified.

The openings are for three posts namely, Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

The online application process started on August 23 (Monday) and will continue till September 22, 2021.

Interested candidates can apply on indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline before the deadline.

UP GDS Recruitment – Age Limit:

The minimum and maximum of age of the candidates for GDS posts should be between 18 and 40 years respectively as on August 23, 2021.

UP GDS Recruitment – Eligibility:

The candidate must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.

UP GDS Recruitment – How to apply:

The candidate who desires to apply online will have to register themselves in the portal through indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline. Only one Registration is allowed for one candidate. The same registration number should be used for submission of applications during the cycle to any of the circles.

