India Post Recruitment 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Postal Assistant, Postman, MTS for Northeast circle, check details

The application form is available on indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 12, 2021.

Representational Image

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to posts including Postal Assistant, Postman and MTS for Northeast circle.

A total of 23 vacancies have been notified. The selection will be done under sports quota for Agartala, Arunachal Pradesh, Dharmanagar, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram divisions.

Interested candidates will have to send their applications through Speed Post or Registered Post only. The application form is available on indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 12, 2021.

India Post Recruitment - Age Limit:

For Postal Assistant and Postman – 18 to 27 years

For MTS – 18 to 25 years

India Post Recruitment – Salary:

Postal Assistant – Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,000 in Level 4 as per Pay Matrix

Postman – Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 in Level 3 as per Pay Matrix

MTS – Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 in Level 1 as per Pay Matrix

The candidate must have the knowledge of local language to be eligible for the post.

