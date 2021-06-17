हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army recruitment

Indian Army recruitment 2021: Vacancies for NCC special entry scheme at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army has invited applications for NCC special entry scheme 50th course. The course is scheduled to commence in October 2021. 

Indian Army recruitment 2021: Vacancies for NCC special entry scheme at joinindianarmy.nic.in
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian Army has invited applications for NCC special entry scheme 50th course. The course is scheduled to commence in October 2021. 

The Indian Army issued a notification which read, "Applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel), for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army." 

Vacancy Details: A total of 50 vacancies are available for NCC men and 5 vacancies are available for NCC women.

How to apply: The application forms are available online on the Indian Army’s official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in 

Deadline: Last day for submission of the forms is July 15.

Direct link to apply

Who can apply: Candidates who are graduates with NCC 'C' certificate who have served for minimum 2-3 years in Senior Division/Wg of NCC are eligible. Candidates should have obtained minimum of 'B' Grade in 'C' Certificate Exam of NCC and should be between 19 to 25 years. 

ALSO READ | Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Vacancies for SSC Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

"For NCC candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jul 2021 (born not earlier than 02 Jul 1996 and not later than 01 Jul 2002; both dates inclusive)," the Indian Army’s notification said.

The candidates need to note that the selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA in Chennai. Additionally, candidates will also be shortlisted for the SSB at Selection Centres, Allahabad, Bhopal, Bangalore, and Kapurthala. 

"Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days," the notification read.

 

