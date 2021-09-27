Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply online for over 180 vacancies on joinindiannavy.gov.in, details here

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Navy Recruitment

To apply for these 181 vacancies the candidates will have to visit the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has invited applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers post. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive till October 5, 2021.

To apply for these 181 vacancies the candidates will have to visit the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in. The notification is for SSC Officers in various entries June 2022 at 22 Course. 

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post: SSC Officer (Executive, Technical Branch and Education Branch) 

No. of Vacancy: 181       

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Starting Date for online application submission: September 21, 2021
  • Last Date for online application submission: October 05, 2021

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 official notification

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

56100 - 110700/- Level – 10

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The candidates can apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in from September 21, 2021, to October 05, 2021.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Branch/ Cadre wise details

Executive Branch

  • SSC General Service (GS/X)/Hydro Cadre: 45
  • Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 04
  • SSC Observer: 08
  • SSC Pilot: 15
  • SSC Logistics: 18

Technical Branch

  • SSC Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)]: 27
  • SSC Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)]: 34
  • Naval Architect (NA): 12

Education Branch

SSC Education: 18

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection will be based on an SSB interview.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Executive Branch: 

BE/B.Tech in relevant Discipline.         

Age Limit: 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jan 2003

Technical Branch: 

BE/B.Tech in relevant Discipline.

SSC Education: 

M.Sc. with Physics/Maths in B.Sc with BE/B.Tech in relevant Discipline OR M.A. in History.            

Age Limit: 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jul 2001

