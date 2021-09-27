IREL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Trainee and other posts on irel.co.in, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) has invited applications for Trainee and other posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official site of IREL- irel.co.in.

The candidates who wish to apply for the posts need to note that the registration process will end on October 5, 2021. It may be noted that this recruitment drive will fill up 54 posts in the organization.

IREL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Graduate Trainee (Finance) - 7 Posts

Graduate Trainee (HR) - 6 Posts

Diploma Trainee (Technical) - 18 Posts

Junior Supervisor (Rajbhasha) - 1 Post

Personal Secretary - 2 Posts

Tradesman Trainee (ITI) - 20 Posts

IREL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Applicants who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria here--

IREL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process will include Written Test [First Level Test] (ii) Skill Test / Trade Test / Computer Proficiency Test and Psychometric Test [Second Level Test]as applicable and/or any combination thereof as may be prescribed or decided by the Competent Authority.

IREL Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The applicants will have to pay Rs 400 as application fees to IREL. The application fee can either be paid through an internet banking account or Credit/ Debit card. The notification also added that no other mode of payment of application fee would be accepted. Additionally, no application fee is levied on candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ESM category, Women and Internal candidates.

