SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021: Registration begins for 3,261 vacancies on ssc.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021 notification. It may be noted that the registration process for the same has also started from September 24 onwards.

Candidates who wish to apply for various posts can do so through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The applicants need to note that this recruitment drive will fill up 3261 posts in the commission. Additionally, candidates should apply only once for one category of post.

SSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: 24-09-2021 to 25-10-2021

Last date for receipt of application: 25-10-2021 (up to 23.30 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment: 28-10-2021 (23.30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 28-10-2021 (23.30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 01-11-2021

Dates of Computer Based Examination: January/February 2022

SC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for each category of post. 10.2. Applications must be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. For detailed instructions, please refer to Annexure-IV and Annexure-V of this Notice.

SC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants can check the complete educational qualification and age limit details here--

SSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels.

SSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

The candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees. It may be noted that the fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Additionally, Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from this.

