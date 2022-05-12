हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IOCL recruitment

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineering Assistant posts on iocl.com, details here

IOCL Recruitment 2022: The last day to apply for Junior Engineering Assistant vacamcies is May 28, 2022.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineering Assistant posts on iocl.com, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to hire for Junior Engineering Assistant posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official IOCL website at  iocl.com.

The last day to apply for the posts is May 28, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19 posts at IOCL. 

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Junior Engineering AssistantIV (Production) 18 posts

Junior Engineering AssistantIV (Instrumentation) 1 post

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale 

Rs 25,000-1,05,000/-

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production)

 Candidates should have three years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery & Petrochemical Engineering or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions, the official notification said. 

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)

As per IOCL notice, candidates must have "3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions."

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undertake Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). 

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General, EWS and OBC (NCL) categories have to pay Rs 150 as application fee (non-refundable) through SBI e- collect only. While SC/ST/EXM candidates are exempted from paying application fee. 

For more details, read the official notification HERE

ALSO READECIL recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced on ecil.co.in, check details here

