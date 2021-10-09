हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railway recruitment

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for Apprentice posts, Class 10th pass can apply, check details

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The recruitment drive will fill 4103 vacancies in the organisation.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for Apprentice posts, Class 10th pass can apply, check details
Representational image

New Delhi: The South Central wing of the Indian Railways has invited applications for the posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can visit the official website of South Central Railway on scr.indianrailways.gov.in to apply. 

The recruitment drive will fill 4103 vacancies in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is November 3. 

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate from recognized Board. They should also possess ITI certificate in the trade notified from the institutes recognized by NCVT/ SCVT.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as of October 4, 2021.

Vacancy details:

AC Mechanic - 250 posts

Carpenter - 18 posts

Diesel Mechanic - 531 posts

Electrician - 1,019 posts

Electronic Mechanic - 92 posts

Fitter - 1,460 posts

Machinist - 71 posts

MMTW - 5 posts

MMW - 24 posts

Painter - 80 posts

Welder - 553 posts

Application fee: 

Candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 100 as application fees. SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from paying the fees. 

For more details, read the official notification HERE

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Railway recruitmentIndian Railway Recruitment 2021South Central Railway
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Centre announces list of 31 specialists for lateral entry in senior posts

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Now Kashmir will be terror free, big decision of Modi government