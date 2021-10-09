Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for Apprentice posts, Class 10th pass can apply, check details

New Delhi: The South Central wing of the Indian Railways has invited applications for the posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can visit the official website of South Central Railway on scr.indianrailways.gov.in to apply.

The recruitment drive will fill 4103 vacancies in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is November 3.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate from recognized Board. They should also possess ITI certificate in the trade notified from the institutes recognized by NCVT/ SCVT.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as of October 4, 2021.

Vacancy details:

AC Mechanic - 250 posts

Carpenter - 18 posts

Diesel Mechanic - 531 posts

Electrician - 1,019 posts

Electronic Mechanic - 92 posts

Fitter - 1,460 posts

Machinist - 71 posts

MMTW - 5 posts

MMW - 24 posts

Painter - 80 posts

Welder - 553 posts

Application fee:

Candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 100 as application fees. SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from paying the fees.

