Indian Railways

Indian Railways recruitment 2020: Apply for these posts; check last date, other details

See the post names, railway zones, number of vacancies and qualification required here.  

File Photo

New Delhi: There are several job vacancies in the Indian Railways in Group C, Group D, NTPC, Junior Engineer, RPF, RPSF, Act Apprentices, Level 1 and Level 2 posts. The qualification required for these posts is 12th pass, 10th pass, ITI, Diploma, etc.

See the post names, railway zones, number of vacancies and qualification required below:

 

Post No. of vacancies Railway zone Qualification  Last date
Supervisory and Non Supervisory Posts  139 MAHA Metro Rail  BE, BTech, Diploma, ITI 21/01/2021
Assistant Programmers  16 Railway Board Eligible Railway Officers 26/01/2021
Senior Accounts Assistant/Accounts Assistant 01 RVNL BCom 30/12/2020
General Manager, DGM  02 Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) BE / BTech (Civil) 22/01/2021
Sports Quota Group C Posts  21 South Western Railway 10th Pass 21/12/2020

 

Appointments are also being made for the posts of apprentices in Rail Wheel Plant and candidates with Engineering Degrees or Diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science, IT, Electronics Instrumentation) can apply for these posts. 

Interested candidates can apply online through the National Apprenticeship Portal before January 14, 2021. For this, the candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

 

ALSO READ | RRB NTPC Admit card 2020: CBT 1 admit cards released; here's how to download
 

Live TV

