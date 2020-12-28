Indian Railways recruitment 2020: Apply for these posts; check last date, other details

New Delhi: There are several job vacancies in the Indian Railways in Group C, Group D, NTPC, Junior Engineer, RPF, RPSF, Act Apprentices, Level 1 and Level 2 posts. The qualification required for these posts is 12th pass, 10th pass, ITI, Diploma, etc.
See the post names, railway zones, number of vacancies and qualification required below:
|Post
|No. of vacancies
|Railway zone
|Qualification
|Last date
|Supervisory and Non Supervisory Posts
|139
|MAHA Metro Rail
|BE, BTech, Diploma, ITI
|21/01/2021
|Assistant Programmers
|16
|Railway Board
|Eligible Railway Officers
|26/01/2021
|Senior Accounts Assistant/Accounts Assistant
|01
|RVNL
|BCom
|30/12/2020
|General Manager, DGM
|02
|Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL)
|BE / BTech (Civil)
|22/01/2021
|Sports Quota Group C Posts
|21
|South Western Railway
|10th Pass
|21/12/2020
Appointments are also being made for the posts of apprentices in Rail Wheel Plant and candidates with Engineering Degrees or Diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science, IT, Electronics Instrumentation) can apply for these posts.
Interested candidates can apply online through the National Apprenticeship Portal before January 14, 2021. For this, the candidates will not have to pay any application fee.
