Indian Railways Recruitment 2021

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 192 Rail Wheel Factory vacancies tomorrow, check details

The candidate must have passed Class 10th exam or equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Representational Image

Indian Railways Recruitment: Rail Wheel Factory, Ministry of Railways has invited applications for the recruitment of Apprentices for various trades.

A total of 192 vacancies have been announced. However, the deadline to apply for the posts are about to close. The hard copy of the application form along with relevant supporting documents has to be submitted to the Rail Wheel Factory office in Bengaluru.

The last date for receipt of application is September 13. i.e. tomorrow. Hence, those candidates who are interested must hurry.

Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment - Vacancy details:

Fitter - 85

Machinist - 31

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 8

Turner - 5

CNC Programming cum operator (COE Group) - 23

Electrician - 18

Electronic Mechanic - 22

Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment – Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 15 Years

Maximum Age: 24 Years

Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment – Educational qualification:

