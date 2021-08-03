हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways Recruitment 2021

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Registration window now open, apply for over 1600 apprentice posts

The registration window to apply for apprentice posts opened on Monday (August 2). Interested candidates can apply on the official website of railways at rrcpryi.org.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Registration window now open, apply for over 1600 apprentice posts
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell of the Indian Railways has invited applications to fill up 1664 vacancies for apprentices in various trades.

The registration window to apply for apprentice posts opened on Monday (August 2). Interested candidates can apply on the official website of railways at rrcpryi.org.

The selected candidates will be given preference in filling up 20 per cent vacancies in case of direct recruitment in Level 1 posts the pay scale for which ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.

Selected candidates will be trained at various divisions, workshops within the jurisdiction of North Central Railways.

Age Limit for Railways Apprentice Recruitment 2021:

The candidate must have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as of September 1, 2021. Relaxations in age will be given in accordance with relevant laws.

Essential qualification for Railways Apprentice Recruitment 2021:

The candidate must have passed matriculation (Class 10) in 10+2 system with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

For certain trades Class 8 pass candidates with ITI certificates will also be eligible.

The last date to apply is September 1, 2021.

