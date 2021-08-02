हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GAIL Recruitment 2021

GAIL Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 2 lakh, deadline to apply ends soon

Interested candidates can visit the official website at gailonline.com to apply for various posts.

Representational Image

GAIL Recruitment 2021: GAIL Limited has invited applications to fill 220 vacancies for various positions in Management, Engineering and other departments. Selected candidates can earn a monthly salary up to Rs 2 lakh. However, the deadline to apply for the posts is about to end soon.

The last date to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2021 is August 5 (till 6 pm). The application process had started on July 7, 2021.

Vacancy details:

Manager (Marketing -Commodity Risk Management): 4 posts

Manager (Marketing International LNG and Shipping): 6 posts

Senior Engineer (Chemical): 7 posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical): 26 posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 3 posts

Senior Engineer (Civil): 15 posts

Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM): 10 posts

Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 2 posts

Senior Officer (Law): 4 posts

Senior Officer (F&A): 5 posts

Officer (Laboratory): 10 posts

Officer (Security): 5 posts

Officer (Official Language): 4 posts

Senior Engineer (Boiler Operation): 5 posts

Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 5 posts

Senior Officer (E&P): 3 posts

Senior Officer (F&S): 10 posts

Senior Officer (C&P): 10 posts

Senior Officer (BIS): 9 posts

Senior Officer (Marketing): 8 posts

Senior Officer (HR): 18 posts

Selection Process:

The selection process will involve Group Discussion and/or Interview before the Selection Committee. There will be a Physical Endurance Test (PET) for certain posts. For the post of Officer (Official Language), the selection process will involve Skill Test (English to Hindi translation and vice-versa) and Interview.

