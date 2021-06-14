Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacant posts for Part Time Trained Graduate Teachers, check details

New Delhi: As part of its recruitment 2021 drive, the Indian Railways has released vacancies for interested candidates. The vacant post is available in the Southern Railway, which is looking for Part Time Trained Graduate Teachers.

There is one each vacant post for Part Time Trained Graduate Teacher for Social Studies and Hindi to teach High School Classes in Railway High School (CBSE), Podanur (Tamil Nadu).

Applications are invited from eligible candidates to attend the online interview on June 22, 2021.

For Social Studies, the interview will be conducted at 10 AM, while for Hindi, it will be held at 11 AM.

Social Studies:

Qualification: Bachelor Degree in History/Geography with B.Ed degree. Preferred: Pass in CTET/TET, fluency in English and with teaching experience

Maximum age limit: Up to 55 years

Hindi:

Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Hindi with B.Ed degree. Preferred: Pass in CTET/TET and with teaching experience

Maximum age limit: Up to 55 years

The selected candidates will be engaged on a contract basis for classes VI and X and they will be paid Rs 26,250 per month.

The candidate must be able to handle classes and conduct tests through an online platform till the school reopens and afterwards 30 periods of 40 minutes in a week.

A scanned copy of the relevant certificate has to be attached along with the resume when applying, and the originals has to be produced at the time of appointment.

Resume can be submitted to -- hmrmhsptj@gmail.com. You can also contact 8870043786.

Click here to check the format of the resume that is needed.

