हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways Recruitment 2021

Indian Railways Recruitment: More than 1,600 vacancies available, check details and direct link to apply

The interested applicants can ONLY apply through online mode.

Indian Railways Recruitment: More than 1,600 vacancies available, check details and direct link to apply
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway has issued a notification for applicants from across the country for engagement in Act Apprentices. The interested candidates can ONLY apply online through RRC's official website at https://www.rrcpryj.org.

The North Central Railway has invited applications against the 1,664 vacancies available at various divisions including Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi workshop.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Prayagraj division: 703 vacant posts in mechanical and electrical departments.

Agra division: 296 vacant posts 

Jhansi division: 480 vacant posts 

Jhansi workshop division: 185 vacant posts 

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

The interested applicant should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as of September 1, 2021. The age relaxations is also there.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

The applicant should have passed matriculation (Class 10) in the 10+2 system with a minimum of 50% marks. For Trade welder (gas and electric), wireman and carpenter, the minimum educational qualification is a Class 8 pass certificate along with National Trade Certificate or an ITI Certificate. 

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Application fees

A candidate has to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. No fee is required for SC, ST, PWD or women applicants.

Click here to check the official advertisement

Click here to check instructions for filling up online form

Click here to apply online

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Railways Recruitment 2021Indian Railways recruitmentIndian Railways
Next
Story

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Direct recruitment for Boiler Inspector post announced, no written test needed

Must Watch

PT18M12S

Afghanistan Crisis: Big news on Taliban terror in Afghanistan