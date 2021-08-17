Indian Railways Recruitment: More than 1,600 vacancies available, check details and direct link to apply

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway has issued a notification for applicants from across the country for engagement in Act Apprentices. The interested candidates can ONLY apply online through RRC's official website at https://www.rrcpryj.org.

The North Central Railway has invited applications against the 1,664 vacancies available at various divisions including Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi workshop.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Prayagraj division: 703 vacant posts in mechanical and electrical departments.

Agra division: 296 vacant posts

Jhansi division: 480 vacant posts

Jhansi workshop division: 185 vacant posts

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

The interested applicant should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as of September 1, 2021. The age relaxations is also there.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

The applicant should have passed matriculation (Class 10) in the 10+2 system with a minimum of 50% marks. For Trade welder (gas and electric), wireman and carpenter, the minimum educational qualification is a Class 8 pass certificate along with National Trade Certificate or an ITI Certificate.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Application fees

A candidate has to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. No fee is required for SC, ST, PWD or women applicants.

Click here to check the official advertisement

Click here to check instructions for filling up online form

Click here to apply online