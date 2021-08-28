IOCL Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 480 Apprentice posts in Indian Oil, details at iocl.com

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had invited applications for Apprentice posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 480 posts in the organization. The interested and eligible candidates need to go through the complete notification on the official website of IOCL- iocl.com.

The applicants also need to note that the vacancies were announced on August 13, 2021 and the last day to apply for this recruitment drive is today (August 28, 2021).

Through this recruitment drive, Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentices will be appointed in the states of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana).

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date: August 13, 2021

Last Date: August 28, 2021

Exam Date: September 13, 2021

ALSO READ | India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Over 4,200 vacancies in UP circle announced for Gramin Dak Sevak post, details here

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidate must be between 18-24 years of age.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

For recruitment, IOCL will take a written test based on objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ's) consisting of four options with one correct option. The selection of candidates for the posts will be done on the basis of marks obtained by them in the test.

ALSO READ | BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for trainee engineers post in Bharat Electronics at bel-india.in, details here

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Exam centres

The written tests will be conducted on September 19, 2021, at centres in Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bangalore.

Live TV