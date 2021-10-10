ISRO Recruitment 2021: Walk-in interview available for JRF vacancies, check details here

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a unit of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is hiring for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official site of IIRS at iirs.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill 16 vacancies in IIRS. Candidates will have to undergo walk-in interview which will be conducted from October 22 to October 29.

Schedule for Walk-in interview

Post Code Date of interview

JRF-66, JRF-68, JRF-70, JRF-71 22 October 202l

JRF-67 25-26 October 2021

JRF-69 & JRF-74 27 October 2021

JRF-72 & JRE-73 28 October 2021

JRF-76 & JRF-75 29 October 2021

The interview will be held at: IIRS Security Reception, IIRs ISRO/DOS, 4 Kalidas Road, Dehradun-24800l.

Reporting time: 8:30 am

Vacancy details:

Post code Number of vacancies

JRF 66 1

JRF 67 4

JRF 68 1

JRF 69 2

JRF 70 1

JRF 71 1

JRF 72 1

JRF 73 1

JRF 74 1

JRF 75 1

JRF 76 2

How to apply

Candidates have to fill the application form and carry it on the date of walk-in interview along with the self-attested copies of all their educational qualification mark sheets/ degree certificates etc. The applicants are advised to check their email and visit the IIRS website timely for updates.

Read the detailed notification HERE.

