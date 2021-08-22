IT Department Recruitment 2021: Window to apply for Tax Inspector, Assistant, MTS vacancies closes soon, check details here

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has invited applications to fill up 155 vacancies for different posts for candidates under the sports quota.

Out of the total vacancies, 8 are for the post of Inspector of Income Tax, 83 for Tax Assistant and 64 for Multi-Tasking Staff.

Interested candidates can visit the official website at incometaxmumbai.gov.in to apply for the posts.

However, those candidates who are interested must hurry as the window to apply for the jobs will close soon. The last date to apply is August 25 (until 23:59 hrs). Therefore, the candidates have only 3 days left to apply.

The various disciplines under which the sportspersons can apply are: Athletics, Swimming, Squash, Billiards, Chess, Carrom, Bridge, Badminton, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Shooting, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Boxing, Judo, Gymnastics, Body Building, Volleyball, Basketball, Football, Kabaddi and Cricket.

IT Department Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

Inspector of Income Tax – Pay Level 7, i.e. Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant – Pay Level 4, i.e. Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff – Pay Level 1, i.e. Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

The selected candidates will get all the benefits applicable to central government employees.

IT Department Recruitment 2021 – Eligibility criteria:

For Inspector of Income Tax, a candidate must be from 18-30 years of age and must have a Bachelor’s degree

For Tax Assistant, a candidate must be from 18-27 years of age and must have a Bachelor’s degree and data entry speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

For Multi-Tasking Staff, a candidate must be from 18-25 years of age and must have a Matriculation or equivalent from recognised Board or University.

