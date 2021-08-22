UPSC CDS Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 339 Army, Navy, Air Force posts ends soon

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for UPSC CDS II 2021 recruitment exam. The Commission commenced the registration process for UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination II on August 4.

Those candidates who want to be a part of India’s defence force and are interested in making a career in Indian Army, Navy or Air Force can take this exam.

However, the deadline to register for the exam is about to end soon. The last date to register online is August 24. This means the candidates have only two days left before the opportunity is lost.

Interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for the examination through the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy Details:

No of Vacancy: 339

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - 22

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad - 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai - 169

Officers Training Academy, Chennai – 16

UPSC CDS Recruitment 2021 - Eligibility Criteria:

For IMA and OTA: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy: Candidate must have a Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

The tentative date to conduct Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 is November 14.

