IT Department recruitment: Golden chance for sportspersons! No written exam, check salary and other details

Income Tax Department recruitment 2021: The I-T Department is seeking candidates for posts of Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff in Income Tax Department of UP (East) Region. The applications have been invited from meritorious sportspersons who can submit their application via registered post.

The applications shall be scrutinized and suitable candidates will be short listed for further selection procedure. The shortlisted candidate will be required to appear for interview and if further required, the candidates may be required to undergo ground/proficiency test also. It is important to note that the posts are temporary but after a probation period of two years could likely become permanent. Also read | Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Engineering graduates can apply for THESE posts, visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Name of post and number of vacancies

Inspector of Income Tax -- 03

Tax Assistant -- 13

Multi-Tasking Staff -- 12

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The applications are needed to be sent to the address of Income Tax Officer (Hq)(Admn), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Aaykar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow - 226001.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The last date to apply is September 30, 2021 (October 8, 2021, for candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala).

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Pay as per 7th CPC

Inspector of Income Tax -- Pay level-7 (Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant -- Pay level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff -- Pay level-l (Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit

For Inspector of Income Tax: 18 to 30 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

For Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 to 27 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

