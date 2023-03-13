Live Updates | NEET PG 2023: Result To Be Declared On This Date At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Marking Scheme Here
NEET PG 2023 result will be released soon, NEET PG exam was conducted on 5th March. Scroll down for all the latest updates.
NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Postgraduate result soon. Around 2.9 lakh students registered for the NEET PG Test 2023, which was held in many cities across the country. On March 31, 2023, the NEET PG results will be made public. Candidates can access the NEET PG answer key and NEET PG result once they have been announced by visiting the NBE's official website at natboard.edu.in. On March 5, 2023, the NEET PG test was conducted.
According to the latest official information, the NEET PG 2023 result should be available by March 31; however, aspirants should anticipate the result to be available soon. On March 5, 2023, the test was given at numerous testing locations across the nation. For the NEET-PG exam 2023, around 2.09 lakh students have enrolled this year.
The counselling process will start following the announcement of the NEET PG results. The exam's question and answer sheet had 200 options. For each response that is correct, candidates will gain 4 points; for each response that is erroneous, they will lose 1 point.
NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Total Students
The National Board of Medical Sciences, NBE conducted the NEET PG exam for 2,08,898 candidates
NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Scorecard
Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
Click on NEET PG 2023 result link
Key in your login credentials and log in
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
