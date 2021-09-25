हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra Metro

Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment: Several vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 2,60,000, check details

Find important details like name of posts, number of vacancies, age limit and pay scale below.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment: Several vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 2,60,000, check details
Photo: Pune metro rail

New Delhi: To meet the immediate requirement of experienced personnel for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for the Pune Metro Rail Project, the Maha Metro has invited applications for several posts. Candidates having experience in Metro Rail, Railways, Railway PSUs, government organizations, PSUs and metro-related infrastructure and industries can apply for these vacancies on a contract or deputation basis.

Find important details like name of posts, number of vacancies, age limit and pay scale below:

Maha Metro Recruitment: Name of posts and number of vacancies

1. Additional Chief Project Manager (Signal) -- 

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 53 

Pay scale - Rs.1,00,000 – 2,60,000

2. Senior Deputy General Manager (Electrical & Mechanical) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 48

Pay scale - Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000

3. Deputy General Manager (Safety, Training & Coordination) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 45

Pay scale - Rs 70,000 – 2,00,000

4. Assistant Manager (System Analyst - BIM & SAP) --

Number of vacancies - 01 

Age limit - 35

Pay scale - Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000

Click here to check official Maha Metro Recruitment advertisement

5. Senior Station Controller / Traffic Controller / Depot Controller / Train Operator Signal, Operation and Maintenance (O&M) --

Number of vacancies - 23

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 40,000 – 1,25,000

6. Senior Section Engineer (Track) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

7. Senior Section Engineer (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 01 

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

8. Senior Section Engineer (MEP) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 46,000 – 1,45,000

9. Section Engineer (IT) -- 

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs.40,000 – 1,25,000

10. Junior Engineer (Signal & Telecom) --

Number of vacancies - 03

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

11. Junior Engineer (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 11

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

 

Find official Maha Metro Recruitment advertisement here

12. Junior Engineer (MEP/AC & Refrigeration / Plumbing) --

Number of vacancies - 01

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

13. Junior Engineer (Civil / Track) --

Number of vacancies - 03

Age limit - 40

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
 
14. Senior Technician (Traction) --

Number of vacancies - 12

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years 

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000  

15. Senior Technician (MEP) --

Number of vacancies - 05

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

16. Senior Technician (Mason) --

Number of vacancies - 05

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

17. Senior Technician (Signal & Telecom) --

Number of vacancies - 09

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

18. Senior Technician (Fitter) --

Number of vacancies - 12

Age limit - UR – 40 years, OBC – 43 years, SC / ST – 45 years

Pay scale - Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

19. Account Assistant (Finance) --

Number of vacancies - 04 

Age limit - UR – 32 years, OBC – 35 years, SC – 37 years

Pay scale - Rs. 25,000– 80,000

Maha Metro Recruitment: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till October 14, 2021 (up to 6 PM).

Click here to check the official Maha Metro Recruitment advertisement

