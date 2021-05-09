MES Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 500 posts, get up to Rs 11 lakh, check how to apply at mes.gov.in and other details

New Delhi: Military Engineer Services (MES) has extended the deadline of application for the posts of Supervisor (B/S) and Draughtsman (D’ Man). The aspirants can apply at the official website of MES -mes.gov.in.

Interested candidates can now apply till May 17 for over 500 vacancies offered by MES. Out of 502 vacancies, 450 are for Supervisor Posts while 52 are open for Draughtsman Posts.

A written exam will be conducted for all the candidates. The age limit for MES recruitment is 18 to 30 years.

Check out the important dates below:

Starting Date of MES Application - 12 March 2021

Last Date of MES Application - 17 May 2021

MES Exam Date - 20 May 2021

Pay Scale

Supervisor - Pay Level 6 (Rs. 35,400-11,12,400)

Draughtsman - Pay Level 6 (Rs. 35,400-11,12,400)

Educational qualifications

For Draughtsman, Diploma in Architectural Assistantship from any recognized university is mandatory.

For the Supervisor post, Master with economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration and one year experience OR Graduation in economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration. Diploma in Material Management/ Warehousing Management/ Purchasing/ Logistics/ Public Procurement) and 2 years of experience is required.

For further updates, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official MES website.

Live TV