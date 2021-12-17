MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for computer programmer posts on mppsc.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited applications for the post of computer programmer. Candidates can apply on the official MPPSC website at mppsc.nic.in.

The application process will begin on December 24, 2021 and end on January 23, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill 2 posts of computer programmer.

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have BE / B.Tech Degree in IT / Computer / MCA to apply for the computer programmer posts. Candidates are also required to have MP Rojgar Panjiyan registration.

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be between the age of 21 and 40 years.

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Original residents of Madhya Pradesh and SC/ ST and OBC (Non-creamy layer) category candidates have to pay Rs 250 as application fee. Other category candidates and those from outside MP are required to pay Rs 500 as application fee.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying.

