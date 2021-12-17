हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MPPSC Recruitment

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for computer programmer posts on mppsc.nic.in, details here

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: The application process will begin on December 24, 2021 and end on January 23, 2022. 

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for computer programmer posts on mppsc.nic.in, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited applications for the post of computer programmer. Candidates can apply on the official MPPSC website at mppsc.nic.in. 

The application process will begin on December 24, 2021 and end on January 23, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill 2 posts of computer programmer.

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have BE / B.Tech Degree in IT / Computer / MCA to apply for the computer programmer posts. Candidates are also required to have MP Rojgar Panjiyan registration.

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be between the age of 21 and 40 years.

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Original residents of Madhya Pradesh and SC/ ST and OBC (Non-creamy layer) category candidates have to pay Rs 250 as application fee. Other category candidates and those from outside MP are required to pay Rs 500 as application fee.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MPPSC RecruitmentMPPSC Recruitment 2021Madhya Pradesh Public Service CommissionMPPSC
Next
Story

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Apply for 52 posts, check vacancy details and eligibility

Must Watch

PT1M36S

Court allowed framing of charges against 10 in delhi riot case