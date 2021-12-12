हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha Police recruitment

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for several Assistant Sub-inspector posts, details here

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: The application process will commence on December 13, 2021 at 9 am and end on January 2, 2022. 

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for several Assistant Sub-inspector posts, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Odisha Police has invited applications for the posts of assistant sub-inspectors of Police (Communication). Interested candidates can check the official notification on the official website at www.odishapolice.gov.in

The application process will commence on December 13, 2021 at 9 am and end on January 2, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill over 140 vacancies in Odisha Police. 

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

As per the official notification, “Odisha Police is looking for eligible candidates who have passed B.Sc. or B.Tech in Computer Science /Information Technology/ Information Science and Technology / Electronics & Telecommunications / Information Technology and Management / Physics / Mathematics /Statistics / Electronics or allied subject or Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) from any recognized University or Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation or allied subjects from a recognized university for appointment as ASI of Police (Communication) on initial appointment basis.”

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will have to undergo a test that is likely to be conducted in the month of February 2022 at various centres in Odisha in Computer Based Test Mode, the notification said. 

