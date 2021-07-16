NABARD Recruitment 2021: Application invited for 162 Assistant Managers and Managers posts, details Here

New Delhi: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released a notification for recruitment of several managerial Grade A and B posts. NABARD issued an advertisement for the recruitment of 162 Assistant Managers and Managers. The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through official website www.nabard.org.

The candidates need to note that the starting date of the recruitment process is July 17, 2021 and the last date is August 7, 2021. Additionally, only the candidates who fall under 21-30 years age category can apply for the post. Other details about the recruitment is as follows:

Important Dates:

Online registration starting date: July 17, 2021

Last date to apply Online: August 7, 2021

Last date to edit application details: August 7, 2021

ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration starts, know eligibility, important details & steps to apply

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service): 148

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Rajbhasha Service): 5

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Protocal & Security Service): 2

Manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural)(Development Banking Service) : 7

Selection Process:

Preliminary Exam

Mains Exam

Interview

Live TV