NABARD Recruitment 2021: Grade A, Grade B training dates for Officers Exam released, check here

New Delhi: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced training dates for Officers Exam 2021. Candidates can peruse the official notification on the official site of NABARD at nabard.org.

The pre-recruitment training will be organised from August 16 to August 21, 2021 in online mode for Assistant Manager in Grade A and Manager in Grade B posts. The training will be conducted online in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Candidates will receive the link for joining the training on the email IDs mentioned in their application form. All queries related to this training can be sent to hrmd.intrg@nabard.org.

NABARD Officers Exam 2021 dates:

The bank had released the preliminary exam dates for Grade A and B posts earlier. The Manager in Grade B (RDBS) post examination will take place on September 17, 2021, while the paper for Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) will be conducted on September 18, 2021.

Meanwhile, the NABARD recruitment drive 2021 will fill a total of 7 vacancies for Manager (RDBS) and 153 posts for Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service or RDBS) and (Rajbhasha). As per the official notification, candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main Examination, and Interview.

