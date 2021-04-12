NCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 Medical Officer Posts, check eligibility, last date

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited applications for the Sr. Medical Specialist and Sr. Medical Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts of the NCL Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 30 April 2021.

Those interested can apply Offline for 49 Medical Specialists, Officer vacancies. NCL invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to completely fill up Medical Specialist, Officer Posts through the NCL official notification April-2021.

Location:

City- Jabalpur

State- Madhya Pradesh

Education Qualification:

Post Graduate, Graduate

Important Date:

Last Date of Submission of application form: 30 April 2021

NCL Sr. Medical Specialist and Sr. Medical Officer Details

Sr. Medical Specialist (E4), Medical Specialist (E3): 20 posts

Sr. Medical Officer (E3): 28 Posts

Sr. Medical Officer (Dental) E3: 01 Post

Eligibility:

Sr. Medical Specialist (E4):

For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine -minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized Post Graduate Degree/DNB with minimum 3 years post qualification experience.

For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the minimum eligible qualifications.

Medical Specialist (E3):

For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine -minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized PG Degree/DNB.

For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the minimum eligible qualifications.

Sr. Medical Officer (E3):

MBBS from recognized Institute/College approved by Medical Council of India (MCI).

Sr. Medical Officer (Dental) E3:

BDS from recognized Institute/College approved by Medical Council of India with 01 year post qualification experience from a Hospital/Clinic.

Age Limit:

Upper Age limit for Unreserved (UR) candidates in case of

Medical Specialist (E4 Grade) is 42 years for General/UR. Medical Officer (including Dental) /Medical Specialist in E3 Grade) is 35 years for General/UR.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Office of the NCL Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 30 April 2021.

The candidates will be required to send the duly filled in application form as an advance copy in the format prescribed along with self attested copy of the testimonials through speed post to GM (Personnel) at the address The office of General Manager (Personnel/Recruitment), Manpower & Recruitment Department, NCL HQ, Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh-486889 which should reach within the stipulated time 30 April 2021.

The application of the candidates not received within the stipulated date, will not be entertained.

