NTPC recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for executive trainee posts, check details here

New Delhi: NTPC Limited has sought applications to hire for various executive trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in on or before March 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 60 executive trainee posts at NTPC Limited.

NTPC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA) 20 posts

Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin) 10 posts

Executive Trainee-HR 30 posts

NTPC recruitment 2022: Check steps to apply

1. Visit the official website at ntpc.co.in.

2. Click on career link on the homepage.

3. Select the desired post and fill out the application form.

4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

To read a detailed notification including eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc, candidates should visit the NTPC website. Read the official notification HERE.

NTPC recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

NTPC recruitment 2022: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 29 years of age as on March 21, 2022.

