हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NTPC recruitment

NTPC recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for executive trainee posts, check details here

NTPC recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 60 executive trainee posts at NTPC Limited.

NTPC recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for executive trainee posts, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: NTPC Limited has sought applications to hire for various executive trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in on or before March 21, 2022. 

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 60 executive trainee posts at NTPC Limited.

NTPC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA)     20 posts

Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin)    10 posts

Executive Trainee-HR                              30 posts

NTPC recruitment 2022: Check steps to apply

1. Visit the official website at ntpc.co.in. 

2. Click on career link on the homepage. 

3. Select the desired post and fill out the application form. 

4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

To read a detailed notification including eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc, candidates should visit the NTPC website. Read the official notification HERE

NTPC recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

NTPC recruitment 2022: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 29 years of age as on March 21, 2022.

ALSO READIncome Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies, check salary, other details here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NTPC recruitmentNTPC Recruitment 2022NTPC Limited
Next
Story

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies, check salary, other details here

Must Watch

PT5M

Ukraine Russia Conflict : EXCLUSIVE Reporting of Zee News from War Zone, see the latest situation in Kyiv