Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced, check details here

New Delhi: The Oil India Limited (OIL) has posted a detailed advertisement on its official website. To recruit work persons in various posts.



The application process has been started and will close on September 23, 2021.

The advertisement states, working in shifts involving arduous and hazardous nature of jobs in in remote far-flung Oil installation in production and exploration area of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Important Details

Education Qualification:

Essential qualification is different for different posts.

Total vacancies: 535

Remuneration: Rs 26,600 - Rs 90,000.

Age limit:



Minimum 18 years of age for all classes.

Maximum: 30 years for General, 35 years for SC/ST and 33 years for OBC(Non-Creamy layer).

Selection Process:

This will consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for SC/ST/Persons with benchmark disability and a minimum 50% marks for others.



How to Apply:

Candidates will have to go the official website of OIL, www.oilindia.com

Go to Career

Click on Current Openings

Look for Recruitment of workpersons for various permanent post(s) at OIL

Click on Apply Online

Go to Registration

Fill all required information, and proceed

Candidates can also download PDF file of 'How to Apply’

