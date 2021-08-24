Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced, check details here

New Delhi: The Oil India Limited (OIL) has posted a detailed advertisement on its official website. To recruit work persons in various posts.
The application process has been started and will close on September 23, 2021.
The advertisement states, working in shifts involving arduous and hazardous nature of jobs in in remote far-flung Oil installation in production and exploration area of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Important Details
Education Qualification:
Essential qualification is different for different posts.
Total vacancies: 535
Remuneration: Rs 26,600 - Rs 90,000.
Age limit:
Minimum 18 years of age for all classes.
Maximum: 30 years for General, 35 years for SC/ST and 33 years for OBC(Non-Creamy layer).
Selection Process:
This will consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT).
Minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for SC/ST/Persons with benchmark disability and a minimum 50% marks for others.
How to Apply:
Candidates will have to go the official website of OIL, www.oilindia.com
Go to Career
Click on Current Openings
Look for Recruitment of workpersons for various permanent post(s) at OIL
Click on Apply Online
Go to Registration
Fill all required information, and proceed
Candidates can also download PDF file of 'How to Apply’