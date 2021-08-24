हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Recruitment 2021

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced, check details here

Oil has posted a detailed advertisement on its website - www.oilindia.com

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced, check details here
Image credits: Twitter

New Delhi: The Oil India Limited (OIL) has posted a detailed advertisement on its official website. To recruit work persons in various posts.  
 

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS!

 

The application process has been started and will close on September 23, 2021.

The advertisement states, working in shifts involving arduous and hazardous nature of jobs in in remote far-flung Oil installation in production and exploration area of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

 

Important Details

Education Qualification:

Essential qualification is different for different posts.

Total vacancies: 535

Remuneration: Rs 26,600 - Rs 90,000.

Age limit:
 

Minimum 18 years of age for all classes.

Maximum: 30 years for General, 35 years for SC/ST and 33 years for OBC(Non-Creamy layer).

Selection Process:

This will consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for SC/ST/Persons with benchmark disability and a minimum 50% marks for others.
 

How to Apply:

Candidates will have to go the official website of OIL, www.oilindia.com  

Go to Career

Click on Current Openings

Look for Recruitment of workpersons for various permanent post(s) at OIL

Click on Apply Online

Go to Registration

Fill all required information, and proceed

Candidates can also download PDF file of 'How to Apply’ 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Recruitment 2021OIL Recruitment 2021recruitment for electricianGovernment jobs in India
Next
Story

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Inspector, Assistant, MTS posts tomorrow

Must Watch

PT1M59S

COVID-19: Third wave may peak in October, children at risk, says MHA panel