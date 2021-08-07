हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Staff Selection Commission

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 565 posts of livestock inspector at osssc.gov.in, details here

The candidates need to note that the notification was released on August 5, 2021 and the last date to apply for the posts is August 26, 2021.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for the post of OSSSC livestock inspector. The interested candidates who are also eligible for the post can apply through the official website of the commission- osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Application start date: August 5, 2021

Last date: August 26, 2021

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

A total of 565 livestock inspector posts will be filled via this recruitment drive.

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Examination fee

There will be no examination fee payable for applying for the post.

Direct link here to apply here   

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed matriculation (10th standard) or equivalent examination from a recognised board and with Odia as a subject. Candidates must be able to speak, read and write Odia.

