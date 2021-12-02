IOCL Recruitment 2021: Two days left to apply for 527 Apprentice posts at iocl.com, details here

New Delhi: The registration for technical and non-technical apprentice posts in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is coming to an end. Interested candidates should hurry up and apply on the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. The application will remain available till 5 PM on December 4, 2021.

The IOCL recruitment drive 2021 will fill 527 posts in five eastern Indian states including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

As per the official notification, "Candidates possessing Diploma in Engineering in relevant trade/discipline under recognized lateral entry scheme (Class–XII (Sc.)/ITI admitted in 2nd year of Diploma course) shall also be considered eligible subject to meeting prescribed percentage of marks on the basis of aggregate of all semesters in the diploma course."

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

West Bengal - 236

Bihar - 68

Assam - 119

Odisha - 69

Jharkhand - 35

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

For General and EWS category, candidates must be between 18 to 24 years as on October 31. The upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates will be relaxed as per the government guidelines.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for a written test. The written test will be tentatively conducted on December 19.

"The period of apprenticeship training will be 12 months, except for trade apprentice data entry operator (Fresher Apprentices) which will be having 15 months of training and Trade Apprentice Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) which will be having 14 months training," the notification read.

