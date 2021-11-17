Railway Recruitment: Over 1,600 vacancies announced at rrcprjapprentices.in, check details

Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway, has announced bumper 'Apprentices' vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. According to the official notification released on the official website at rrcprjapprentices.in, over 1,600 vacancies have been notified for several posts including Welder, Winder, Machinist, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter, Mechanic and Wireman.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Prayagraj division : 703

: 703 Jhansi division: 480

480 Work Shop Jhansi: 185

185 Agra division: 296

Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications

A candidate should have a class 10th or any other equivalent examination degree with at least 50% marks.

Interested candidates must also have ITI or National Certificate for the respective trade. The certificate should be affiliated with NCVT or SCVT.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate should have been born between December 1, 1997, and November 11, 2006.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

The application process is underway since November 2 and the last date to apply is December 1, 2021 (11:59 PM).

Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply ONLINE by visiting the official website at rrcprjapprentices.in.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

Click here for the direct link to apply.

