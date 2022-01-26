Railway Recruitment: Why are students protesting over RRB-NTPC result?

New Delhi: Thousands of students have been protesting across the country against the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021 result.

Several protestors have now also squatted on rail tracks in various cities, which has led to the hampering of train movement.

Candidates are opposing the Railways' decision to hold the exams in two stages, claiming that the second stage for final selection tantamount to 'cheating' those who appeared and cleared the first stage of the RRB-NTPC for computer-based test (CBT). The Ministry of Railways, however, has issued a clarification in which it said that the second stage exam was clearly mentioned in the notification.

The issue came to the fore when the results were declared on January 15.

NTPC Result Announced! Railways have announced NTPC results on 14.01.22.

The procedure for shortlisting of candidates for the second stage of CBT had already been given elaborately under Para 13 of original notification i.e.CEN 01/2019.#RlyNTPCResulthttps://t.co/s0xyByZ2S6 pic.twitter.com/XKAx2phiDI — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 15, 2022

Many candidates also claim that the screening process is designed to favour those with a higher qualification, even in jobs that require lesser qualifications.

The railways had earlier said that it was looking to fill 35,281 posts. Of these, 24,281 posts in 13 categories were open to graduates and 11,000 posts in six categories were for undergraduates. These thirteen categories were segregated into five groups based on the Seventh Central Pay Commission pay-scale levels (Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6).

These posts included that of train assistant, guard, junior clerk, time keeper and station master across its various zones.

While to get a Level 2 job, where the starting pay is about Rs 19,000, one requires to be a Class 12 pass, for a level 6 post like station master, who gets a starting pay of about Rs 35,000, being a graduate is mandatory.

Aspirants have alleged that during the Computer Based Test -1 which were held last year, candidates with higher qualification have sat for exams meant for Level 2 jobs.

The problem, officials said, is that the railways cannot stop an aspirant with a higher qualification from sitting for an exam with lower qualification requirements.

In a clarification, the railways has said that no candidate can be recruited for multiple posts thereby ensuring that every deserving candidate gets selected. It has said that short-listing of candidates has been done separately for each level based on educational qualifications and options exercised by the candidates.

For the second stage computer-based test (CBT) of each level, the number of candidates called was 20 times the community-wise vacancies notified against each RRB, it has stated.

Based on merit obtained in second stage CBT, the candidates will be short-listed for the third stage exam in which eight times the number of vacancies will be called.

Railway addresses Concerns of Candidates over NTPC CBT-1 Resulthttps://t.co/UgTHzNkrtP pic.twitter.com/kknh98uiP5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 18, 2022

Earlier, the short-listing was done 10 times the vacancy, however, this time it is 20 times the vacancy for the second stage, officials said.

Meanwhile, amid rising protests, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday issued a statement, warning candidates of being 'Debarred for Life' from obtaining a Railway job.

The Ministry of Railways' official notice with regards to NTPC protests said those candidates found indulging in unlawful activities or vandalism will be rendered 'unsuitable' for Railway/Government jobs.

"RRB NTPC Protest videos will now be examined by the Ministry with the help of specialised agencies. Upon proper examination, those found in indulging in any of the mentioned activities, will be penalised accordingly. They will be liable to both police action as well as lifetime debarment from a Railway job," said the statement.

Railway job aspirants found indulging in unlawful activities may face lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job.https://t.co/qCZlUWcgwd pic.twitter.com/mxEiirxLxg — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 25, 2022

The railways also cautioned the aspirants that they should not come under the influence of elements that are trying to misguide them for their own 'selfish ends'.

According to the RRB NTPC exam dates, the CBT 2 exam, for which seven lakh candidates have been short-listed, is scheduled to be held on February 14 and 18.

(With agency inputs)

