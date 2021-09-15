हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RRB Result 2021 for Stenographer & Translator MI Posts declared, check your scorecard here

Candidates who attempted the Railway Recruitment Board examination can check their results on the RRB's official website: rrbcdg.gov.in 

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB Result 2021 on Tuesday (September 14) for Ministerial and Isolated posts. The result for the post of Junior Stenographer and Junior Translator is now available on the official website.

Candidates who attempted the examination can check their results on the official website: rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can also check the results on regional websites.

It is pertinent to note that the RRB Result 2021 has been released along with the cut-off marks for both posts. A list of roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the Computer-based Test has also been released.

RRB Result 2021: Here’s how to get your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Go on the Homepage and click on the link: Junior Stenographer or Junior Translator results

Step 3: After clicking on any of the links, either a PDF file would open with roll numbers or a login page would be displayed.

Step 4: In the case of a PDF file, Scroll and look for roll number in shortlisted candidates.
 
Step 5: If the login page appears then enter your Roll Number, Date of birth, and Registered Mobile Number.

Step 6: Your RRB Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Download and print your Score Card for future reference.

It is important to note that Candidates qualifying for the Skill Test, will be recruited to RRB MI posts. This time, normalisation of raw marks has not been done as the exam for MI categories as the exam was held in a single shift.

