ISRO URSC Recruitment: Applications invited for several Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate posts, check details

New Delhi: The UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru, which is one of the lead centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for satellite technology, has invited applications for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Research Associate (RA) posts.

ISRO Recruitment: Number of vacancies?

As many as 18 Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate vacancies have been announced.

ISRO Recruitment: How to apply?

The application for online registration is available at ISRO's official - www.isro.gov.in under the caption 'CAREERS'. Applications can ONLY be sent online and upon registration, applicants will be provided with an online Registration Number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference. Email ID of the applicant will have to be provided in the online application correctly and compulsorily as hall tickets will be

For JRF, a NET or equivalent qualification scorecard is needed. For RA, an abstract of a PhD thesis, an award of PhD from University, or three years experience certificate and details of research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal is needed.

ISRO Recruitment: Last date?

The online application procedure has already started on September 11, 2021, and interested candidates can apply till October 1, 2021.

Please note that originals of all certificates, mark sheets of all degrees and postgraduate degree, PhD in proof of educational qualification, NET/NET equivalent qualification scorecard, proof of work experience, age etc are needed to be produced at the time of interview. Candidates are also needed to bring self-attested photocopies of all such certificates to the interview.

The Junior Research Fellows will be engaged initially for two years and is extendable for a further period based on the assessment of their work and the requirements of the project.

The Research Associates will be engaged initially for one year and is extendable for a further period based on the assessment of their work.

