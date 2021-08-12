हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RSMSSB recruitment

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board invites applications for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer Posts

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has invited online applications for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer Posts. Candidates can apply on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board invites applications for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer Posts
Image credit: Twitter

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board invites applications for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer Post’s eligible candidates can apply on the official website. The registration will commence on August 18, 2021, and candidates can apply till September 16, 2021.

Recruitment of 629 posts for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click here for details

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the post can check the details below-

Vacancy details-

Fireman- 29 post

Assistant Fire Officers- 600 post

Eligibility criteria-

Candidates should have passed the Class 12th or intermediate exam from Central Board or State Board and should have 6 months of Fireman training.

Candidates applying for the post of  Assistant Fire Officer should have a Bachelor’s degree in any stream with Assistant Fire Officer Degree.

Age limit: The candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Application Fee-

General and OBC candidates have to pay Rs 450/-

OBC and NCL have to pay Rs 350/-.

SC/ST have to pay Rs 250/-.

For more details candidates can go through the official website of RSMSSB: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

