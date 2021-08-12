RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board invites applications for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer Posts

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board invites applications for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer Post’s eligible candidates can apply on the official website. The registration will commence on August 18, 2021, and candidates can apply till September 16, 2021.

Recruitment of 629 posts for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the post can check the details below-

Vacancy details-

Fireman- 29 post

Assistant Fire Officers- 600 post

Eligibility criteria-

Candidates should have passed the Class 12th or intermediate exam from Central Board or State Board and should have 6 months of Fireman training.

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Fire Officer should have a Bachelor’s degree in any stream with Assistant Fire Officer Degree.

Age limit: The candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Application Fee-

General and OBC candidates have to pay Rs 450/-

OBC and NCL have to pay Rs 350/-.

SC/ST have to pay Rs 250/-.

For more details candidates can go through the official website of RSMSSB: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

