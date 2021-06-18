SBI Recruitment 2021: Apply for these posts without exams, check last date, steps to apply

There is a good opportunity for the youth who are dreaming of becoming an officer in the State Bank of India (SBI).

For the SBI Recruitment 2021, the State Bank of India has sought applications for recruitment for the posts of Fire Engineer under Special Cadre Officer (SCO).

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts they can apply online by visiting the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

The last date to apply for these posts is 28 June 2021.

Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts by clicking on this link https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-fire-2020-21-32/apply.

Also, you can also see the official notification through this link here.

A total of 16 posts will be filled under this recruitment process.

Important Dates for SBI Recruitment 2021:

Start date to apply online: 15th June 2021

Last date to apply online: 28th June 2021

Vacancy Details for SBI Recruitment 2021

Fire Engineer – 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for SBI Recruitment 2021:

Candidates should possess BE (Fire) or B.Tech/ B.E. from National Fire Service College (NFSC) or B.Tech/B.E. (Fire Technology and Safety Engineering) or B.Sc (Fire) or equivalent four-year degree in Fire Safety from a UGC recognized University / AICTE approved Institute for UGC recognized University / AICTE recognized Institute or Institute of Graduation from Fire Engineers (India/UK) or Divisional Officer course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

Application fee for SBI Recruitment 2021: 750/- as application fee for the candidates will have to pay.

Salary for SBI Recruitment 2021: Candidates will be given 23700 – 980/7 – 30560 – 1145/2 – 32850 – 1310/7 – 42020 as salary.

Selection Criteria for SBI Recruitment 2021: The selection of the candidates will be based on shortlisting and interview.

