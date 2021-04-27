SBI Recruitment 2021: 5000 vacancies notified for Junior Associate post, apply on sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 18 different circles around the country.

A total of 5000 vacancies have been notified. The window to apply for the jobs opened on Tuesday (April 27, 2021). The last date to apply is May 17, 2021.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in to apply for the post.

“Applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. Candidates can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State/UT/Special area (mentioned in the under given vacancy table against each state),” the official notification said.

The preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in June while the Main Examination will be conducted tentatively on July 31, 2021.

SBI Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit of candidate:

A candidate must not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.04.2021, i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1993 and not later than 01.04.2001 (both days inclusive).

The relaxation in age limit will be applicable as per the government rules.

SBI Recruitment 2021 - Essential Academic Qualification:

A candidate must have graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 16.08.2021.

