SBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for SCO, clerical cadre posts, check website sbi.co.in for details

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting for 149 Specialist Cadre and clerical cadre posts. The online applications, started on April 13, are available at the official website of SBI on sbi.co.in

Candidates can apply and pay the required fees till May 3, 2021.

While the recruitment for clerical cadre posts will be on regular basis, recruitment for some special cadre officer posts is regular and for others, on a contractual basis.

Interested candidates can check out the vacancies below:

Data analyst - 8 Posts

Pharmacist- 67 Posts

Chief Ethics Officer -1 Post

Advisor (Fraud Risk Management) - 4 Posts

Deputy Manager -10 Posts

Manager- 51 Posts

Executive- 1 Post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (IT-Digital Banking) - 1 Post

Senior Special Executive - 3 Posts

Senior Executive - 3 Posts

Interested candidates must furnish all required documents including ID proof, brief resume, educational qualification while applying online for their chosen post.

"Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview. Short listing will be provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subjected to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called)," the SBI notification read.

Selection criteria:

The selection process will entail an online written test and interview for some posts while shortlisting of candidates and interview round for others.

Application fee:

The application fee is ₹750 for General and EWS category candidates and nil for SC/ST and PWD category candidates.

Live TV