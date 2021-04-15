SBI Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 149 Special Cadre Officer, Clerical Cadre Posts

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for Specialist Cadre and clerical cadre posts. The interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI on sbi.co.in.

The last date to apply for the 149 posts and payment of fees is May 3, 2021. While the recruitment for clerical cadre posts will be on regular basis, recruitment for some special cadre officer posts is regular and for others, on a contractual basis.

Vacancies are available for the posts mentioned below:

Data analyst - 8 Posts

Pharmacist- 67 Posts

Chief Ethics Officer -1 Post

Advisor (Fraud Risk Management) -4 Posts

Deputy Manager -10 Posts

Manager- 51 Posts

Executive- 1 Post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (IT-Digital Banking) - 1 Post

Senior Special Executive - 3 Posts

Senior Executive - 3 Posts

"Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview. Short listing will be provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subjected to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called)," the SBI notification read.

The selection process will entail an online written test and interview for some posts while shortlisting of candidates and interview round for others.

The application fee is ₹750 for General and EWS category candidates and none for SC/ST and PWD category candidates.

