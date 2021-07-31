हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSB Recruitment 2021

SSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 115 vacancies for Head Constable (Ministerial) with salary up to Rs 81,100 here

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released a notification for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its official website- ssbrectt.gov.in. SSB has invited applications for over 115 posts and the interested candidates can apply for the post within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

The interested individuals need to note that SSB comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. This SSB recruitment drive will fill upto 115 posts. 

SSB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Head Constable (HC) Ministerial – 115 Posts (out of which- 47 are for the general category, 11 for EWS candidates, 26 for OBC, 21 for Scheduled Castes, and 11 for Scheduled Tribes. Additionally, 10 percent vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen).

SSB Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

SSB Recruitment 2021: Salary range

Pay Level 4 - Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month as per 7th CPC

READ COMPLETE NOTIFICATION HERE

SSB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The interested candidates must have a degree of class 12 or equivalent for any recognised board or university. Additionally, the candidates are required to have English/Hindi typing skills on the computer. 

SSB Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSB- ssbrectt.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Apply for Head Constable, Ministerial” link

Step 3: Enter required details and upload the documents like photographs, signatures

Step 4: Pay the application fee and take a print out of the receipt for future use

