हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SSC Recruitment 2021

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for over 25,000 vacancies, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website- ssc.nic.in or UMANG app.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for over 25,000 vacancies, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for over 25,000 vacancies. The commission has invited applications for Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website- ssc.nic.in or UMANG app.

The applicants need to note that the last date to apply is today (August 31, 2021). Over 25,271 posts are available under Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and for in Assam Rifles. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • BSF: 7545
  • CISF: 8464
  • CRPF: 0
  • SSB: 3806
  • ITBP: 1431
  • AR: 3785
  • NIA: 0
  • SSF: 240

ALSO READ | CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Commandant, Dy. Commandant posts on crpf.gov.in, details here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Candidates should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary details

The pay scale Level-3 Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

ALSO READ | CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF on crpf.gov.in, details here

General Male - Rs 100

Female/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman - No Fee

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SSC Recruitment 2021JobscareerStaff Selection CommissionGovernment jobssarkari naukri
Next
Story

Wipro invites applications for Project Engineer post with salary up to Rs 3.5 lakh, freshers can apply, details here

Must Watch

PT23M5S

Badi Bahas: Laden's right hand enters Afghanistan as soon as US leaves!