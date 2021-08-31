SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for over 25,000 vacancies, details here

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for over 25,000 vacancies. The commission has invited applications for Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website- ssc.nic.in or UMANG app.

The applicants need to note that the last date to apply is today (August 31, 2021). Over 25,271 posts are available under Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and for in Assam Rifles. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

BSF: 7545

CISF: 8464

CRPF: 0

SSB: 3806

ITBP: 1431

AR: 3785

NIA: 0

SSF: 240

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Candidates should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary details

The pay scale Level-3 Rs 21700 to Rs 69100

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

General Male - Rs 100

Female/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman - No Fee

